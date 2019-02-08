DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A drug investigation lead to the discovery of a rare vintage car stolen from a Dallas collector, police say.

A 1969 Riley Elf that was stolen in December is now back in its owner’s parking lot on the 1400 block of Slocum Street, after Grand Prairie narcotics officers and a Dallas police helicopter investigated.

Steve Gutierrez, the owner of the car, put a chain and lock on the collectible car when he took it home Friday from Dallas Auto Pound.

“Overall it’s good to have it back,” said Gutierrez. “It’s peace of mind and I can go forward. I’m able to enjoy the car eventually I’m going to pass it on to a family member it’s a relief for everybody that’s involved.”

The car was stolen two months ago from outside Gutierrez’s loft near Downtown.

Its unique features, including a British flag on the roof, should have made it east to find.

The Grand Prairie Police Department got a tip that it was being kept under a tarp outside a known drug house in South Dallas.

A police helicopter flew over the suspected house and saw part of the car’s roof.

Grand Prairie narcotics officers said they obtained a search warrant and recovered the car Thursday.

No one was at the house but fingerprints were lifted from the car, which will hopefully lead to an arrest.

Gutierrez wasn’t only surprised to have the car back but he also found it in good condition.

“It’s 90 percent, 99 percent the way I left it,” said Gutierrez. “Something that’s personal like this you can’t put a price tag on it.”

The car is missing its battery and needs to be cleaned. Once that is fixed, Gutierrez said he plans to take it for a drive Sunday.