FREEPORT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – “I now and forever promise to keep fighting the bad guys until all my cancer’s gone,” said Abigail Arias as she was sworn in as an honorary police officer.

Abigail is a little girl who had a big dream: to become a police officer. And on Thursday, that dream came true when she was officially sworn in as an honorary officer in Freeport, Texas.

The six-year-old has Wilms tumor, a type of kidney cancer in children.

“The chemo and radiation hasn’t worked and basically the family is now leaving it in God’s hands and praying for a miracle,” Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey Jr. told CNN.

“They basically said it’s time to enjoy some life,” her mother, Ilene Arias, told CBS affiliate KTRK. “Extremely tough. We cried for a few weeks.”

A police chief in Texas was brought to tears when he swore in a 6-year-old girl as an honorary officer. She has an incurable cancer, and wants to become a cop so she can fight the "bad guys in her body" 💖 https://t.co/eQmpgwEYoX pic.twitter.com/jUztVq5OLT — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 8, 2019

Garivey met Abigail back in December at the police department’s “Pancakes with Santa” event. During the meeting, the girl expressed her desire to become a police officer when she grows up.

“Her terrific smile and will to keep fighting ‘the bad guys’ inside of her — I wanted to make her dream come true,” Garivey said. “You have to meet her to really understand what a great and inspiring young lady she is.”

So the police chief immediately put things in motion to fulfill her dream. He reached out to a company called Cop Stop to get a custom Freeport uniform specially designed for Abigail. Cop Stop’s owner, Rick Fernandez, donated the uniform to her, along with the duty rig and gun belt.

As Abigail was sworn in surrounded by her family and police officers from around the state, Garivey could be seen shedding tears during the emotional moment.

“She is no doubt God-sent,” Garivey said. “Her story brought peace officers from all over today into one room and it was a magical moment for all who were in attendance.”

“They beat up my body. I want to help the bad guys go away. I want to help this cancer like go away in five seconds,” Abigail said.

The six-year-old felt welcomed and excited to be apart of the special ceremony.

“It felt neat inside of my heart and in my body, I felt excitement and all of love,” she said.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report. All rights reserved.)