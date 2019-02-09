  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMAlliance of American Football
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:00 AMPaid Program
    12:30 AMCelebrity Page
    View All Programs
Filed Under:200 block of Pinewood Avenue, Ahmad Williams, black Nissan Armada, Crime, DFW News, ellis county, Kobi Cason, Red Oak, Robbery Attempt
RED OAK (CBSDFW.COM) – A failed robbery attempt ended with three teenagers arrested in Red Oak Saturday, police say.
Red Oak police arrived to the 200 block of Pinewood Avenue after receiving a call around 5:15 a.m. from a man that said two men with guns tried to stop him as he got into his car.
The victim put the car in reverse and drove away. He said he believed the suspect car was a black Nissan Armada.
Police said they found the suspect vehicle at the Racetrac located on Ovilla Road. They noticed a black Nissan Armada that fit the victim’s description and tracked down 17-year-olds Ahmad Williams and Kobi Cason, along with a juvenile male.
All three face aggravated robbery, theft of a firearm and other charges.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s