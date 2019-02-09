RED OAK (CBSDFW.COM) – A failed robbery attempt ended with three teenagers arrested in Red Oak Saturday, police say.

Red Oak police arrived to the 200 block of Pinewood Avenue after receiving a call around 5:15 a.m. from a man that said two men with guns tried to stop him as he got into his car.

The victim put the car in reverse and drove away. He said he believed the suspect car was a black Nissan Armada.

Police said they found the suspect vehicle at the Racetrac located on Ovilla Road. They noticed a black Nissan Armada that fit the victim’s description and tracked down 17-year-olds Ahmad Williams and Kobi Cason, along with a juvenile male.

All three face aggravated robbery, theft of a firearm and other charges.