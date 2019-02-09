Filed Under:70-year-old woman, Death, fire, Forest Haven Drive, forest hill, Fort Worth, Geraldine Smith
Fort Worth house fire (Photo credit: Glenn Ellman – FWFD)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 70-year-old woman died from a house fire Saturday morning in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and Forest Hill firefighters arrived to the 5900 block of Forest Haven Drive Friday night.

A Fort Worth house fire. (Photo credit: Glenn Ellman, FWFD)

Firefighters said they rescued a 70-year-old woman from inside the house. She was treated and rushed to a local hospital.

She died moments later from her injuries Saturday morning.

A Tarrant County medical examiner identified the woman as Geraldine Smith.

