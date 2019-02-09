FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 70-year-old woman died from a house fire Saturday morning in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and Forest Hill firefighters arrived to the 5900 block of Forest Haven Drive Friday night.

Firefighters said they rescued a 70-year-old woman from inside the house. She was treated and rushed to a local hospital.

She died moments later from her injuries Saturday morning.

A Tarrant County medical examiner identified the woman as Geraldine Smith.