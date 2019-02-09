FARMERS BRANCH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas police sergeant starts chemotherapy Monday, but Saturday night was a combination of his two passions: police work and playing hockey.

Sergeant Brian Simonds was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago.

“I found out over the Christmas break,” said Simonds. “I held onto it for my friends and family, for a few weeks.”

Friends, colleagues and hockey teammates, like Derek Gaffney are rooting for his recovery.

“He’s one of the best guys on the team,” said Gaffney. “We need him back.”

Dallas Star Alum, Marty Turco, volunteered his skills during the charity hockey game.

He said he knows Simonds well.

“This guy, he’s a leader,” said Turco. “I think all police officers are…for him to be hurt and diagnosed.. he’s one person who deserves our support.”

Off of the ice, there were jerseys signed by Dallas Stars players and other NHL players.

Simonds friends pledged their support with each donated dollar.

The love is lifting his spirits.

“There’s a lot of sadness still and anxiety and nervousness,” said Simonds. “But more than anything, being here right now, gratitude. The support that’s here is indescribable really.”

The support has fueled his determination to return to the job and to the ice.

“I’m hoping when it’s done, maybe this summer, we have a game coming up with Dallas fire,” said Simonds. “Hopefully we’ll be good to play by that point.”

Simonds has six children, including 15-month-old twins. There’s another event Feb. 18 to collect diapers and other products to help his family.