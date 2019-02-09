DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A dispute over parking escalated to murder Friday night in Southeast Dallas, police say.

Officers arrived to the 4700 block of Stokes Street around 9:15 p.m.

Two victims were found with gunshot wounds.

Police said a man shot the victims after arguing over a parking spot.

Both victims were rushed to a local hospital. One of them died moments later from injuries.

A medical examiner identified the victim as 28-year-old Thomas Rodriguez.

The second victim is a 22-year-old man who remains in critical condition.

The suspect had fled the scene Friday night, but Dallas police said 56-year-old Michael Hudson turned himself in at the Police Headquarters Saturday afternoon.