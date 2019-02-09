ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) – A car going at highway speed Friday night hit a Rowlett patrol unit that was blocking traffic on I-30.

The Rowlett Police Department shared a picture of the car on its Facebook page.

There were no critical injuries.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.

The police department reminded everyone to “line up that sober ride before” in their Facebook post.

