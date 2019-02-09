GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of a Grand Prairie mother missing since Tuesday is hoping for a break in the case.

The missing woman’s sister said detectives are asking the family to stay at home and to stop searching because police have a lead.

Investigators haven’t released what the lead is.

The family of 26-year-old Weltzin Garcia said it’s a seed of hope.

Garcia was reported missing Tuesday, along with 28-year-old Alfonso Hernandez, her ex-boyfriend.

Saturday morning, police and volunteers were searching at White Rock Lane, along with the Grand Prairie dive team.

Garcia’s family said she got a restraining order against Hernandez after a domestic dispute.

Garcia and Hernandez have two children together.

Officers said they found Hernandez’s vehicle near White Rock Lake earlier this week.

The mother’s family said taking custody of the children may be best for them, for their own protection.

Police haven’t said if they believe foul play is involved.

Garcia’s family remains hopeful as they wait for answers.