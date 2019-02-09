MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite police are searching for a suspect who is responsible for two burglaries last month.

Police said the first burglary occurred at a business in the 600 block of Pioneer Road on Jan. 14 around 11 p.m.

The second offense occurred at a business in the 3800 block of Pavillion Court on Jan. 18 at around 5 a.m.

The surveillance cameras captured the suspect wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with the logo “October’s Very Own,” on the front.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for anyone with information on the offense.

To report any information about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS or contact Mesquite Police at 972-285-6336.