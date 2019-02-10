Leon Bridges attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)





Several musical artists with roots in North Texas have won Grammy awards ahead of the main event Sunday evening.

Fort Worth’s own Leon Bridges took home the award for best traditional R&B performance for “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand.” He won this award in a tie with PJ Morton and Yebba’s “How Deep Is Your Love.”

Bridges is also up for best R&B album, which will be handed out during the award ceremony.

Kacey Musgraves of Mineola, Texas (about 85 miles east of Dallas) won a couple of early awards for best country solo performance for “Butterflies” and best country song for “Space Cowboy.” Musgraves is also up for best country album and album of the year.

Lake Highland High School’s St. Vincent won best rock song for “Masseduction” and for best recording package.

Famous Texan Willie Nelson also won best traditional pop vocal album for “My Way.”

