By Bill Jones
Filed Under: cancer, Colleyville Heritage High School, Dianna Sager, girls basketball

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Colleyville Heritage High School Girls Basketball Coach Dianna Sager has had the Lady Panthers fighting in the playoffs for 15 of the last 17 years.

This past year, Sager found herself in a fight for her life.

Last April, Sager started suffering severe headaches. Doctors discovered a tumor that required immediate brain surgery.

The community of Colleyville rallied to support the coach through her rehabilitation, and Sager stayed on the job – missing only a single game this season to have a brain scan.

Tests show that there is no signs of cancer cells.

Meanwhile, the Lady Panthers fought their way to a 20-win season and qualified for the playoffs again this season.

