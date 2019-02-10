DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 28 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 24 and the Dallas Mavericks erased a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 102-101 on Sunday.

Damian Lillard scored 21 of his 30 points in the last half of the third quarter to help the Blazers build a lead that grew to 96-81 early in the fourth before the Mavericks mounted their rally.

Dorian Finney-Smith started the comeback by tipping in his own miss, and Doncic’s assist on Dwight Powell’s alley-oop dunk kicked the recovery into another gear by getting Dallas within six. Doncic had nine rebounds and six assists.

After a 3-pointer from Doncic, Hardaway won a scramble for a loose ball along the sideline, and weaved through defenders for an emphatic left-handed dunk to get Dallas within one.

Doncic gave the Mavericks their first lead since early in the second quarter with a finger-roll layup, then put them ahead for good with a 3-point play on a driving layup for a 102-99 lead with 1:28 remaining.

After CJ McCollum made a shot, the teams exchanged misses before Lillard was off on a driving layup just before the buzzer.

Lillard hit eight straight shots and scored 16 straight Portland points during his third-quarter flurry, but missed his last four shots as the Blazers went more than 10 minutes in the fourth quarter without a basket.

Justuf Nurkic had 18 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out when Hardaway got the Mavericks even at 97-all on free throws. They had been even at 67 in the third before Lillard took over and gave the Blazers a comfortable lead.

Powell had 13 points and eight rebounds and Finney-Smith scored 11.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)