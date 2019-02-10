DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 28-year-old man was killed after crashing into a Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance early Sunday morning. Two paramedics in the ambulance were taken to the hospital to treat their injuries.

Police say the ambulance was responding to an emergency at around 3:15 a.m. when it was hit by a vehicle driven by Luis Cabrera at the intersection of West Davis Street and North Westmoreland Street.

According to police, Cabrera was driving at a high rate of speed and ran a red light at the intersection, while the ambulance had a green light. Officials with Dallas Fire-Rescue say the ambulance also had its lights and sirens on.

Cabrera was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two paramedics inside the ambulance were also transported to the hospital for their injuries.

The fire department says one medic is expected to be released from the hospital soon while the other suffered more serious injuries and will have ongoing treatment.