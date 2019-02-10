(CBSDFW.COM) – The Recording Academy has begun handing out Grammy awards to artists in various categories. You can watch the main event at 7 p.m. tonight on CBS 11.

Best Comedy Album – “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation” by Dave Chappelle

Best Musical Theater Album – “The Band’s Visit”

Best Alternative Music Album – “Colors” by Beck

Best Instrumental Composition – “Blut Und Boden” (Blood and Soil) by Terence Blanchard

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella – “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Daversa

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals – “Spiderman Theme” by Randy Waldman

Best Recording Package – “Masseduction” by Willo Perron, art director St. Vincent

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package – “Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic” by Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll and Weird Al Yankovic, art directors ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic

Best Historical Album – Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris’ William Ferris, April Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer

Best Remixed Recording – “Walking Away” (Mura Masa Remix) by Mura Masa, remixer HAIM

Best Immersive Audio Album – “Eye In The Sky – 35th Anniversary Edition” by Alan Parsons, surround mix engineer; Dave Donnelly, PJ Olsson, & Alan Parsons, surround mastering engineers; Alan Parsons, surround producer

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album – “Steve Gadd Band” by Steve Gadd

Best Gospel Performance/Song – “Never Alone” by Tori Kelly and Kirk Franklin, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song – “You Say” by Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram and Paul Mabury, songwriters

Best Gospel Album – “Hiding Place” by Tori Kelly

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album – “Look Up Child” by Lauren Daigle

Best Roots Gospel Album – “Unexpected” by Jason Crabb

Best World Music Album – “Freedom” by Soweto Gospel Choir

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media – “The Greatest Showman”

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media – “Black Panther”: Ludwig Goransson, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media – “Shallow” by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters

Best New Age Album – “Opium Moon” by Opium Moon

Best American Roots Performance – “The Joke” by Brandi Carlile

Best American Roots Song – “The Joke” by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters

Best Americana Album – “By The Way, I Forgive You” by Brandi Carlile

Best Bluegrass Album – “The Travelin’ McCourys” by Travelin’ McCourys

Best Traditional Blues Album – “The Blues Is Alive And Well” by Buddy Guy

Best Contemporary Blues Album – “Please Don’t Be Dead” by Fantastic Negrito

Best Folk Album – “All Ashore” by Punch Brothers

Best Children’s Album – “All The Sounds” by Lucy Kalantari and the Jazz Cats

Best Spoken Word Album – “Faith – A Journey For All” by President Jimmy Carter

Best Latin Pop Album – “Sincera” by Claudia Brant.

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album – “Aztlan” by Zoe

Best Regional Mexican Music Album – “¡Mexico Por Siempre!” by Luis Miguel

Best Tropical Latin Album – “Anniversary” by Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Best Regional Roots Music Album – “No ‘Ane’l” by Kalani Pe’a

Best Music Video – “This Is America” by Childish Gambino; Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole and Fam Rothstein, video producers

Best Music Film – “Quincy” by Quincy Jones; Alan Hicks and Rashida Jones, video directors; Paula Dupre, video producer

Best Country Solo Performance – “Butterflies” by Kacey Musgraves

Best Country Duo/Group Performance – “Tequila” by Dan and Shay

Best Country Song – “Space Cowboy” by Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves, songwriters

Best Pop Solo Performance – “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?” by Lady Gaga

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album – “My Way” by Willie Nelson

Best Pop Vocal Album – “Sweetener” by Ariana Grande

Best Engineered Album, Classical – “Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11” by Shawn Murphy and Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, master engineer

Producer Of The Year, Classical – Blanton Alspaugh

Best Orchestral Performance – “Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11” by Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording – “Bates: The (R)evolution Of Steve Jobs” by Michael Christie, conductor; Sasha Cooke, Jessica E. Jones, Edward Parks, Garrett Sorenson & Wei Wu; Elizabeth Ostrow, producer

Best Choral Performance – “McLoskey: Zealot Canticles” by Donald Nally, conductor (Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval & Mandy Wolman; The Crossing)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance – “Anderson, Laurie: Landfall” by Laurie Anderson and Kronos Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo – “Kernis: Violin Concerto” by James Ehnes; Ludovic Morlot, conductor

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album – “Songs Of Orpheus – Monteverdi, Caccini, D’India & Landi” by Karim Sulayman, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Apollo’s Fire, ensembles

Best Classical Compendium – “Fuchs: Piano Concerto ‘Spiritualist'”; Poems Of Life; Glacier; Rush’ JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition – “Kernis: Violin Concerto” by Aaron Jay Kernis, composer (James Ehnes, Ludovic Morlot and Seattle Symphony)

Best Dance Recording – “Electricity” by Silk City and Dua Lipa featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson

Best Dance/Electronic Album – “Woman Worldwide” by Justice Music

Best Reggae Album – “44/876” by Sting and Shaggy

Best Improvised Jazz Solo – “Don’t Fence Me In” by John Daversa

Best Jazz Vocal Album – “The Window” by Cecile Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album – “Emanon” by The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album – “American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom” by John Daversa

