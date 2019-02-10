LOG CABIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas family is desperate to find their loved one. Twenty-five-year-old Brenda Montanez disappeared two weeks ago.

“It’s a struggle every day not knowing where she’s at,” Brenda’s Sister Yessica Montanez said.

“We’re hoping she’s okay and we can find something that tells us where she is,” Brenda’s stepfather Pablo Orlando said.

Brenda’s sister and step-father were supposed to get together with Brenda on January 27.

“She never came and we started calling her and her phone went straight to voicemail,” Orlando said.

Orlando said it’s not like her to not respond. They were able to get in touch with one of Brenda’s friends who told them Brenda attended a party in Addison. Afterwards, she drove to Log Cabin, in east Texas, to visit her boyfriend who has a lake house there.

“She was driving a Mazda 2011 maroon,” Orlando said.

The plate number is CWZ4001.

Brenda’s family reached out to her boyfriend, who she’s been dating for about eight months.

They claim he said she did show up at his place, but he didn’t want her to come in because the mother of his child was there.

“He said he was going to call the police and after that she left, but we don’t know where,” Orlando said.

“We have the police record that he called the police,” Yessica said. “Hopefully, we find something soon or her car or a clue. That’s what we’re waiting for.”

Log Cabin police, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are now all investigating.

Brenda’s family has passed out hundreds of flyers and are hoping someone will recognize her.

They’ve been hosting search parties both locally and in Log Cabin. If you’d like to help, call 940.442.1199 or 817.235.3231.

If you’ve seen Brenda, call the Log Cabin Police Department at 903.489.2196.