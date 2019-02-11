  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ambulance Crash, Dallas Fire Rescue, DFR, DFW News, Nicholas Granados, paramedic


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighter/paramedic is expected to make a full recovery after being involved in a weekend ambulance crash that sent him and his partner to the hospital; but resulted in the death of the driver who struck them.

Nicholas Granados – paramedic (Dallas Fire-Rescue)

The collision, which happened on the passenger side of the ambulance, left Officer Nicholas Granados, 29, with a collapsed lung, a fractured rib and multiple lacerations, contusions and abrasions over multiple areas of his body, Dallas Fire-Rescue explained in a news release Monday.

“Despite the challenging road ahead, he is thankful to be in the company of his immediate family, friends and loved ones to help him along. He also wishes to thank everyone who has reached out to him with their will-wishes, thoughts and prayers,” Dallas Fire-Rescue said in a statment.

On Sunday, February 10, around 3:15 a.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue’s Rescue 15 was struck by a pick-up truck, at the intersection of W. Davis Street and N. Westmoreland Road, while responding to a medical emergency.

Both medics, and the civilian driver of the truck, were taken to a local hospital after being extricated from the wreckage.

A vehicle crashed into a Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance. The driver of the vehicle died, and two paramedics were injured. (CBS11)

The officer driving the rescue unit (who wished to remain unidentified) sustained minor injuries and was released from the hospital later that morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s