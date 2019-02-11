



DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighter/paramedic is expected to make a full recovery after being involved in a weekend ambulance crash that sent him and his partner to the hospital; but resulted in the death of the driver who struck them.

The collision, which happened on the passenger side of the ambulance, left Officer Nicholas Granados, 29, with a collapsed lung, a fractured rib and multiple lacerations, contusions and abrasions over multiple areas of his body, Dallas Fire-Rescue explained in a news release Monday.

“Despite the challenging road ahead, he is thankful to be in the company of his immediate family, friends and loved ones to help him along. He also wishes to thank everyone who has reached out to him with their will-wishes, thoughts and prayers,” Dallas Fire-Rescue said in a statment.

On Sunday, February 10, around 3:15 a.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue’s Rescue 15 was struck by a pick-up truck, at the intersection of W. Davis Street and N. Westmoreland Road, while responding to a medical emergency.

Both medics, and the civilian driver of the truck, were taken to a local hospital after being extricated from the wreckage.

The officer driving the rescue unit (who wished to remain unidentified) sustained minor injuries and was released from the hospital later that morning.