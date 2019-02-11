Comments
WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) — After hours of deliberations, Republican and Democratic appropriators said Monday night they have reached “an agreement in principle” on legislation to fund the government past the Friday deadline and avert another shutdown.
Lawmakers were scrambling to flesh out an agreement and have a budget measure ready before the current continuing resolution expires Friday.