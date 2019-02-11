



– “Some people need to release and let go.” That according to Ashley Duzich at Brash Brewery in Houston, Texas.

Duzich says Rage Yoga is “a practice that involves breathing, stretching, mood draws, yoga postures and a lot of bad humor.”

This is not your parent’s yoga class. “Yoga itself actually means union… so union with yourself,” said Duzich. “And that’s not always just super-calm, breathing, practicing quiet time, like a lot of yoga places are.”

Why Rage Yoga? “We are all angry about something and we all have been holding onto an ‘F’-bomb for a little bit too long,” said Duzich. “So that’s what this does – is – it allows you to have a safe space to let go of your and frustration and rage in a healthy way… and then also wash it all away with some ice cold beer.”

According to her Facebook page, Duzich grew up on the gulf coast of Texas and she graduated from Texas A&M Corpus Christi with a degree in Exercise Science in December of 2013.

The official Rage Yoga website says Rage Yoga Instructors have each completed our certification program and also have a minimum of 200 hours of yoga instructor certification.

Duzich said that she has heard some funny outbursts during yoga sessions. “This is a great thing to just scream it out,” said Duzich. “One of the funniest things I think I ever heard was, ‘I told you to do the dishes!'”

It not the typical yoga workout that you would imagine. “We actually take beer breaks during the class,” said Duzich. “It’s definitely not for everybody and that’s totally OK… I also don’t recommend bringing your children.”