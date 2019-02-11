



NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas social media influencer said she is getting death threats from customers demanding refunds.

Brittany Davis, or “Brittany Dawn” as her followers know her, has hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and YouTube.

Davis sells workouts and diets, offering customized plans with weekly check-ins.

Workout programs and packages range between $45 to $300, according to her website.

But multiple customers are claiming they paid hundreds of dollars for what turned out to be generic plans, with no communication.

Many said when they complained to Davis online, she deleted their comments and blocked them on social media.

More than 4,000 people joined a Facebook group that focuses on complaints with Davis’ business. Some members stated they were offered partial refunds.

Over the weekend, Davis posted a tearful video in which she said her business grew so fast she couldn’t keep up.

“I’m sorry for anyone that feels hurt or scammed by anything of this nature,” said Brittany Davis. “That was never my intentions. Like I said, my intentions have always been pure. My heart is for people, my heart is for women and to help.

Davis said she’s received “hundreds of death threats” and that upset customers have contacted her friends and family, as well.

Her business earned an ‘F’ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation did not list Davis as a licensed dietician.

Davis did not respond to a request for comment.

If you bought a plan, we want to hear from you. Email the Ones for Justice at justice@cbs.com