BLANCHARD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say five members of a family, including a 15-month-old child, were found dead at the family’s home in southeast Texas.

Polk County sheriff’s officials say they all were shot and killed, and that two men were found dead inside the house while two women and the infant girl were discovered outside the residence.

Chief Deputy Byron Lyons identified the adults as Ashley Delaney, her husband Randy Horn, and Delaney’s in-laws, Carlos and Lynda Delaney. The child’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

Lyons says a woman who was found safe and locked in a bedroom closet told investigators that she awoke about 5:30 a.m. Monday to a disturbance described as popping noises. She called her son, who alerted authorities about 10:30 a.m.

Lyons says a firearm was recovered from the house about 75 miles northeast of Houston and that no suspects are being sought. But he declined to characterize the shootings as homicides and a suicide.

“No arrests have been made, nor are we at this point looking for any suspects. We want the community to know that they are safe. That there is no suspect who is roaming around in the community,” Lyons said.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)