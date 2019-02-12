  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Baylor Hospital, burglar shot and killed, Business Owner, dallas police, Fair Park, Museum of Motorsports, South Dallas

 DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man trying to steal soft drinks and a radio from a South Dallas storefront was shot and killed early this morning by the business’ owner.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at the Museum of Motorsports on Pennsylvania Avenue near Robert B. Cullum Blvd right next to Fair Park.

Police say the owner confronted the man as he was leaving and opened fire.

The suspect was taken to Baylor Hospital but later died.

The business owner told police he had been burglarized several times in recent months and happened to catch the man in the act.

The owner was not arrested. Dallas police are continuing their investigation.

The name of the man who was killed was not released.

