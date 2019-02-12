  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – High winds are being blamed for causing two windows to shatter at a high-rise building in downtown Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Fire Department responded to the Wells Fargo Tower at 201 Main Street just after 6:15 a.m. in regards to windows being shattered.

The department said a cable from a window-washing rig came loose and broke the windows on the 17th floor of the building. High winds in the area are believed to be the cause of the cable coming loose.

According to the department, there was no one on the rig at the time of the incident, and that no one was hurt.

Streets surrounding the building were closed as crews cleaned up any glass that fell.

