Filed Under:Arlington Police, DFW News, ID Theft, Michael Queen, stolen mail, U.S. Postal Service, W-2s


ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A serial identity theft suspect is off the streets.

On January 30 around 1:00 p.m., Arlington Police detectives spotted a suspicious vehicle the U.S. Postal Service had flagged in the 4000 block of South Cooper Street.

They saw the driver, Michael Queen, 44, pulled into an alleyway and rummaged through a dumpster.

“He was basically dumpster diving for things people through away and sometime people throw away personal information,” said Arlington Police spokesperson Steve Bartolotta.

Michael Queen

The detectives ended up finding lots of stolen mail inside Queen’s car, including W-2 forms and personal checks, along with illegal drugs.

Police arrested Queen on outstanding warrants.

He is also charged with multiple counts of mail theft and possession of stolen mail.

“This is somebody that has been on the radar, that has been active in a lot of identity theft and mail theft as well,” said Bartolotta.

Arlington Police tweeted about the arrest on Tuesday, February 12 saying, “A keen eye by detectives has pulled a serial ID thief out of your mailbox and into jail. They recognized a car and a man that the wanted.They saw him rummaging through a dumpster.Talking to him they saw drugs and a search of the car turned up a treasure trove of stolen mail”

https://twitter.com/ArlingtonPD/status/1095324033984405504

