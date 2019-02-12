  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A state district judge tossed out a lawsuit aimed at stopping term limits in Arlington.

The lawsuit alleged people who signed the petition for term limits were “wrongly” led to believe current city council members would be allowed to serve the rest of their terms.

In arguments before the judge, one attorney said that’s not true, adding the city isn’t even taking applications for those council seats.

On Facebook Tuesday, that attorney, Warren Norred said, “Ridiculous case dismissed.  Carry on with normal elections, citizens of Arlington, without any further interference.”

Arlington voters approved term limits on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 for their mayor and city council.

The initiative called for a limit of three terms or six years in all for each elected position

A person can serve six years as a council member and another six years as mayor for a total of 12 years.

