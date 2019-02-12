



A state district judge tossed out a lawsuit aimed at stopping term limits in Arlington.

The lawsuit alleged people who signed the petition for term limits were “wrongly” led to believe current city council members would be allowed to serve the rest of their terms.

In arguments before the judge, one attorney said that’s not true, adding the city isn’t even taking applications for those council seats.

On Facebook Tuesday, that attorney, Warren Norred said, “Ridiculous case dismissed. Carry on with normal elections, citizens of Arlington, without any further interference.”

Arlington voters approved term limits on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 for their mayor and city council.

The initiative called for a limit of three terms or six years in all for each elected position

A person can serve six years as a council member and another six years as mayor for a total of 12 years.

RELATED STORIES:

Judge Hears Arguments In Lawsuit Over Arlington Term Limits

Arlington Mayor Hints Fight Over Term Limits May Not Be Over

Arlington Voters Approve Term Limits For Mayor, City Council

Arlington Council Hires 2 Law Firms To Defend City, Mayor In Term Limit Fight

Rare Sunday Council Meeting In Arlington Set Over Fight About Term Limits

Voters Likely To Get Decide On Term Limits In Arlington

Battle Over Term Limits In Arlington Gets Physical

Petition For Arlington Term Limits To Be Turned In Monday