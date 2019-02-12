RHOME, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Wise County sheriff’s deputies found four malnourished children, two of which were locked in dog kennels, during a disturbance call Tuesday.

Authorities said that deputies responded to a home on County Road 4930 near Rhome in regards to possible family violence at around 7 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man and woman at the home.

Authorities said as they were talking to the adults, a deputy heard and found four children aged five, four, three and one at the home. Deputies said the two oldest children were found locked in dog kennels and that all four children appeared to be malnourished and covered in waste.

The children were taken to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth to be evaluated. They were released and are currently in Child Protective Services custody.

The adults were identified as Andrew Joseph Fabila and Paige Harkins.

Deputies said there was food inside the home, but it was locked up so that the children couldn’t reach it.

Fabila went to the hospital for the wounds to his face before going to jail.

Both he and Harkins are charged with four counts of child endangerment and Harkins is also charged with family violence.

A friend of Fabila’s said Harkins already had three kids and she and Fabila had a child together.

Neighbors they didn’t even know kids lived in that home.

“You’d think that being right across the street we would know something. You’d like to say you would do something. But you don’t know. I guess you never know what people are doing inside of their homes,” said neighbor Amber Jester.