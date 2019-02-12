LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man with ties to Lewisville was apprehended in California after a girl’s mother told investigators in January her teenage daughter was running away to live with her stepfather.

During the investigation, detectives learned of multiple years of sexual assault involving the underage victim and that the suspect, Christopher Allan Boyer, tried to get the victim to move to California.

With the victim’s help, Lewisville Police detectives worked with a partner agency in California to arrest Boyer.

Boyer waived extradition and investigators brought him back to North Texas on Thursday, February 7 to face charges of of child trafficking and two counts of sexual assault of a child.

Boyer remains in the Denton County Jail.

Police said this is an isolated incident and investigators do not believe there are any more victims.

This case remains under investigation.

The Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County has information on how to recognize the signs and symptoms of child abuse.

If you suspect a child is a victim of abuse, please call the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services at (800) 252-5400.