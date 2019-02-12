  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A wrecker pulled a pickup truck out of an apartment building in Dallas Tuesday afternoon after a driver left the road and crashed into it.

The pickup crashed into the building around 2:00 p.m. in the 3800 block of S. Beckley Avenue just south of Overton Road.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the driver of a truck had what appeared to be a medical emergency and lost control of the pickup.

No one was inside the apartment unit when it was hit.

truck into building in Dallas (Chopper 11)

Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed the man driving the pickup to the hospital.

He is in critical condition.

No one else was hurt.

