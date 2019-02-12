  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Plano has approved funding to begin using a text-to-911 system in addition to normal 911 calling.

Plano city council approved the nearly $360,000 installation Monday evening. The new system allows the 911 call center to receive text messages.

The city says the texting option could be good for people who are hearing-impaired or in a situation where they can’t talk. The preference by the public safety department is still to call during emergencies.

“Call if you can. Text if you can’t,” the city said.

