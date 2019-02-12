DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – President Donald Trump said Tuesday he doesn’t want to see another government shutdown.

“I don’t think you’re going to see a shutdown. I wouldn’t want to go to it, no. If you did have it, it’s the Democrats’ fault. And I accepted the first one, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished because people learned during that shutdown all about the problems coming in from the southern border,” he said.

The President reacted to the compromise struck by Congressional negotiators, including Republican Representative Kay Granger of Fort Worth on Monday night.

The proposal would give about $1.4 billion for a physical barrier along the border, far less than the President’s original request of $5.7 billion.

President Trump said, “Am I happy at first glance? I just got to see it. The answer is no, I’m not, I’m not happy.”

CBS 11 has learned some details are still being worked out including how much money will be allocated for technology and personnel at the border.

But it is clear all of the new physical barriers, about 55 miles, will be built in the Rio Grande Valley including south of Laredo.

Republican Congressman Ron Wright of Arlington said, “That is one of the places needed most. We know there’s a lot crossing the border and there’s no barrier there right now.”

Wright said he hasn’t seen all of the specifics yet, just a summary, but he said the agreement falls short of the more than 230 miles of physical barrier that were originally requested.

Another area of concern for Wright is the number of detention beds the agreement provides for ICE.

He told CBS 11 the summary he saw shows the government agency will be limited to a number of people detained.

“The fact they’re willing to put an artificial cap at all on ICE is hard for someone like me to agree with. They decrease the number of detention beds, but if there’s a surge, they allow them to increase the number of beds, but they don’t say how that would be funded,” Rep. Wright said.

Wright said he is waiting to see what a final bill looks like. “I don’t think anyone wants to see another shutdown. Nobody wants that.”

In a tweet Tuesday, Democratic Congressman Colin Allred of Dallas said, “I’m pleased bipartisan negotiators reached a tentative agreement to fund the government and prevent another shutdown. Let’s do the job we were elected to do and keep working together to get this across the finish line for the American people.”

Democratic Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson of Dallas said in a statement, “A bipartisan agreement means each side must compromise, and elements of this deal show that our party has done just that. it also serves as proof that Congress is meeting its obligation to govern responsibly.”

Texas Senator John Cornyn said in a statement, “I know we’re all eager to see the final details of the agreement and to learn exactly what was included. I hope that this agreement takes into account what we’ve reportedly heard from the experts that smart border security is a combination of barriers, technology, and personnel.”

At the White House Tuesday, President Trump was asked if he would try to amend the agreement. “It’s always nice to negotiate a little bit, right. So, you know, whatever you get. But we certainly don’t want to see a shutdown. But you’ll be hearing fairly soon. The bottom line is, on the wall, we’re building the wall. And we’re using other methods, other than this and in addition to this.”

He didn’t offer specifics beyond that.

Without an agreement, the government will run out of funding midnight Saturday.