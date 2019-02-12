CLEBURNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 14-year-old student at Cleburne High School is in custody after officers found a handgun on him on school property Tuesday, police say.

According to police, school resource officers were made aware of a weapon on campus at around 8 a.m. Officers were able to respond quickly and found the weapon in the student’s possession.

Police said the school was not placed on lockdown as the officers were able to find the weapon as soon as the report came in.

The student was taken into custody and has not been identified.

The police department and the school district will be conducting their own investigations.