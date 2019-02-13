PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Plano announced on Wednesday the indictments and arrests of 27 Houston residents connected to ATM robberies throughout North Texas and seven other states.

The office said the 27 people are accused of conspiring to commit at least 47 robberies involving ATM technicians as they serviced machines. The crimes are said to have happened from August 2017 through January 2019.

Some of the robberies occurred in Plano, Allen, McKinney and Texarkana, according to U.S. Attorney. Robberies also happened in other cities throughout Texas and in the states of Georgia, North Carolina, Missouri, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois and Tennessee.

The estimated amount stolen from the ATM robberies is $2.7 million.

The U.S. Attorney said the suspects are connected to a criminal organization in Houston known as the Market Street Money Gang.

“This was a large criminal enterprise,” said U.S. States Attorney Joseph Brown. “The criminal activity spanned a good part of the country. They hurt people, scared people, and a lot of money was stolen. The FBI and our state and local partners worked hard to put these cases together, and with the breadth of this conspiracy, that was a difficult task. We intend to make sure these people go to prison.”

Twenty-three of the 27 have been arrested while the other four remain at large. The office released the names of the 23 arrested.

Paul Roosevelt Bank, III – 24

John Felton Boutte, Jr. – 29

David Benford Dorsey – 38

Keith Dewayne Dorsey – 30

Kevin Dewayne Harris – 32

Jesse Banks Motton, Jr. – 33

Charles Jermaine Randle – 33

George Sherman Becks – 25

Marquett Cains Dorsey – 34

Patrick Renoid Smith – 32

Brandon Jamal Pinson – 32

Tracy O’Neal Blunt, Jr. – 25

Cyrus Ray McQuarn – 32

DeAndre Marker Adams – 43

Leslie James Adams – 26

Tyrone Christopher Goree – 36

Lorie Anita Montgomery – 26

Majel D. Mapp – 24

Latrell Rayshod Phillips – 23

Darius Marquise Celestine – 29

Allen Joseph Lancelin – 26

Oliver Maverick Arrington – 30

Marshall Lee Ware, Jr – 39

If convicted, each person faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Agencies including the FBI, Texas Department of Public Safety, Houston Police Department and Plano Police Department are investigating the case.