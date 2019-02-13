



– Brock Long, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), announced his resignation Wednesday, calling his nearly two-year tenure the “opportunity of the lifetime.” In a statement, Long said he is leaving to return home to his family. Long added the agency is “in good hands,” with deputy Peter Gaynor taking over as acting administrator.

In September 2018, a congressional committee and the internal watchdog for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees FEMA, launched investigations in Long’s possible misuse of government vehicles. The revelations came to light as Long was spearheading recovery efforts during a busy hurricane season.

