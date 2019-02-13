Filed Under:Brock Long, Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, hurricanes, investigation, misuse of government vehicles, Peter Gaynor, resignation, Trump administration


WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – Brock Long, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), announced his resignation Wednesday, calling his nearly two-year tenure the “opportunity of the lifetime.” In a statement, Long said he is leaving to return home to his family. Long added the agency is “in good hands,” with deputy Peter Gaynor taking over as acting administrator.

In September 2018, a congressional committee and the internal watchdog for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees FEMA, launched investigations in Long’s possible misuse of government vehicles. The revelations came to light as Long was spearheading recovery efforts during a busy hurricane season.

READ FULL CBS NEWS COVERAGE HERE

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Brock Long speaks during a briefing on Hurricane Michael at FEMA headquarters on October 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

