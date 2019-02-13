  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 1.5 million F-150 pickup trucks in North America because the transmissions can suddenly downshift into first gear.

The recall covers F-150 trucks from the 2011 through 2013 model years with six-speed automatic transmissions.

The company says a glitch in sending a signal from the transmission speed sensor is the cause. Ford said its aware of five reports of accidents regarding this issue, including a report of a possible whiplash injury.

Owners will be notified by letter starting March 4. Dealers will update the powertrain control software to fix the problem.

Ford’s F-Series pickup is the top-selling vehicle in the United States.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

