DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A chase that started in Grand Prairie ended with a rollover crash near downtown Dallas Wednesday morning.

Grand Prairie police said this all started as a suspicious person call at around 4:20 a.m. near Main Street and Loop 12. A chase then ensued that took them through Dallas.

The chase ended after the suspect crashed and rolled over on westbound I-30 near I-45.

According to police, two people inside the vehicle were transported to the hospital. At least one person could be seen on a stretcher going into an ambulance at the scene of the crash.

The extent of their injuries are currently unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.