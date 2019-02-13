



Two people police say are responsible for the beating death of a toddler were charged with murder.

Shamonica Lashay Jackson and Derick Roberson were indicted on one count each of capital murder of a person under 10 years old. They were initially charged with felony injury to a child in the death of Aniyah Darnell early on the morning of Nov. 17.

“We believe there was human intervention that caused this child to stop breathing and to sustain the injuries that she had. Based upon that, and the interviews we received this afternoon, we upgraded those charges to injury to a child first-degree felony for the woman, and a third-degree injury to a child by omission for the man we arrested,” Arlington Police Lt. Chris Cook told reporters in November.

Police said the child was seriously injured when they found her.

According to the affidavit, Jackson had started taking care of Aniyah for the child’s mother in August. The suspect admitted to striking the 2-year-old with a belt numerous times as punishment.

Jackson also told police she was the only one who struck the child with a belt or hand. During the interview, she said the child received a serious burn injury on her buttocks and that she never tried to get medical help for little Aniyah, trying “home remedies” instead. Jackson also admitted to continue to strike Aniyah with a belt or hand on the injured area despite the serious burn.

According to police, after they interviewed multiple witnesses, Jackson and Roberson were arrested for outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Jackson’s bond is $50,000; she’s still in jail.

Roberson isn’t currently in custody despite facing the same charge.