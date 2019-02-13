



– Kerens ISD, east of Corsicana in Navarro County, will be closed on Thursday and Friday, February 14-15, 2019 due to illnesses, the district said on its Facebook page Wednesday.

The district reports more than 20 percent of students and staff are out with the flu or other illnesses.

“This will not only give us time to thoroughly clean all the schools and buses, but it should allow time for those that are sick to improve,” the district said. “We apologize for any inconveniences, but for the well being of our students and staff, we feel this is an appropriate measure to take.”

The ACE Program is also cancelled for Thursday.

Classes will resume on Tuesday, Feb 19.