



– Mesquite Police arrested a John Horn High School student Wednesday morning, less than a day after investigators were alerted to a threat made on social media.

Police said late Tuesday evening, they and Mesquite ISD found out about a non-specific threat related to an event that would happen on Thursday, February 14 at the school.

Mesquite Police investigators said they figured out who it was and contacted and arrested the student responsible for the posting around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The student, a juvenile, was taken into custody without incident and charged with false alarm/report, a state jail felony.

February 14 will be one year since a shooter walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and murdered 17 students and staff, 17 others were injured.