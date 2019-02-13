FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Plucked from the streets, now on the road to a new home, thousands of dogs and cats are on the move across the country.

“It makes a huge difference,” said Jennifer Brown, shelter manager in Fort Worth. “Any kennel that’s available is a kennel that’s going to be filled up by the end of the day with a new dog coming in, so all the space we can get is definitely appreciated.”

Fort Worth is quickly expanding a new animal transport plan to move the animals where North Texas dogs are in demand. Through the use of volunteers, Animal Care and Control began transporting animals for adoption in other states (Maine, Washington, Oregon, Washington, D.C. so far) through a public-private endeavor between the city, the Chuck Silcox Foundation and North Texas Community Foundation.

The animals loaded into a trailer at the Chuck Silcox adoption center Wednesday didn’t hold back how they felt about the idea. They cowered, and pulled, as handlers led them out of one kennel, only to load into another; all of them unaware this is a trip, they were lucky to be chosen for.

A home, is what’s waiting for those 37 dogs when they arrive in Idaho later this week. It’s one of more than half a dozen spots around the country, where Fort Worth has started regularly transporting animals.

Traveling in a donated truck and trailer, about 250 have gone so far, with a goal of 18,000 a year.

Vets check to make sure they’re healthy before the trip, and though the dogs couldn’t find a home here, they should find one quickly out of state.

It’s the variety of dogs coming out of Texas that end up being attractive in other cities. There may be plenty of large dogs up north, but smaller mixed breeds are often adopted in a day or two.

“When these partner shelters send out lab mixes, shepherd mixes, hounds and especially the little breeds, we have people who really want those kinds of dogs,” said Hollis Lampe, a transport manager for Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington D.C.

Fort Worth is covering the cost of transport right now, without using tax dollars, and just with donations and volunteers.

And the city is looking for more volunteers willing to make the trips.