BEDFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – Two armed robbers laughed as they stole wallets and cell phones from Waffle House diners in Bedford a week ago.

Victims told police the men, described as African Americans armed with semi-automatic handguns, went from counter-to-counter demanding diners go to the back of the restaurant. The men split up, with one heading to the back with victims and the other staying at the front. He wrestled with the cash register but was unsuccessful getting any money. Both suspects tried to crack the Waffle House safe, but were unsuccessful.

Despite insinuating that they wouldn’t harm diners, both suspects, dressed in hoodies with black cloth covering their faces, terrified their victims.

Both robbers fled on foot, one to the south and the other north.

Police found some of the stolen cell phones near 2001 North Industrial Boulevard. Their search for both men continues.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact Bedford Police Dispatch at 817. 952. 2127, Crime Stoppers or pdintel@bedfordtx.gov.