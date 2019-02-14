ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 33-year-old Arlington paramedic was arrested and charged after authorities were told he groped a 17-year-old patient while being taken to the hospital and sent inappropriate and sexual text messages to another patient after a medical transport.

Authorities took Aaron Tyler English into custody following the allegations of the latest incident that occurred in 2018.

According to the arrest affidavit, Arlington police were made aware of allegations on Dec. 7, 2018. A 17-year-old student at a local high school told police in January of that year she was transported by Arlington Medical Response to Sundance Behavioral Health Center after a suicide attempt. It was in Feb. 2018 that she began receiving text messages from a paramedic, English, who transported her in the ambulance.

The text messages included English asking the victim for photos of her breasts and for her sexual history. The affidavit states the suspect appeared to be aware that the victim was 17 years old and wrote messages like, “you do know I’m older than you right?” and “your mom can’t just kick you out bc you are not even an adult.”

During an interview, the victim told authorities while she was being transported to Sundance the 33-year-old asked her personal questions that made her feel uncomfortable, and that he would visit her at the hospital.

The victim said she didn’t remember giving English her phone number. According to the affidavit, the victim was 16 years old at the time of the transport. The explicit text messages began when she was 17.

Authorities said, during the investigation, they found a previous police report involving English of an incident that happened in April 2017 involving a 17-year-old girl. The incident happened during a medical transport after an attempted suicide. This incident resulted in English being temporarily suspended, but he later returned to work.

Authorities talked to the victim from the 2017 incident in January of this year. She said the 33-year-old was “overly friendly” and that he grabbed one of her breasts. The suspect had also asked her about her relationship status and for her phone number. He also suggested that they should “hang out together.”

According to the affidavit, the victim told police about the incident when she arrived at the hospital.

English was arrested and charged with official oppression on Dec. 20, 2018 for the latest incident. He was then charged with another count of oppression on Jan. 30 following the investigation of the first incident in 2017.