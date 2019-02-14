By Jack Fink
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The attorney for Dallas City Councilman Kevin Felder is telling a very different story about an alleged car accident involving a young man riding a scooter.

Felder’s attorney Pete Schulte denies the claim that Felder collided with the scooter Wednesday morning, knocking the young man to the ground in the 2500 block of Malcolm X Blvd.

Schulte said the councilman told the man to stop swerving in the street and that’s when the man became angry and threw the scooter toward Felder’s car.

During a re-election event Thursday, Felder mentioned the matter with a “no comment.”

“I will not be making any statements with regard to this. I will not be taking any questions,” Felder said.  “I have hired an attorney.”

Dallas Police are still investigating.

 

 

 

