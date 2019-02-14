FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth woman says she is the victim of identity theft in another state, and even after reporting it she claims it keeps happening.

Kathleen Cammack says the first red flag that she may have had her ID stolen came in January when she and her husband received a Verizon bill for four new lines opened in Colorado.

Then came a Costco credit card bill from a Costco warehouse in the city of Arvada in Colorado.

“Just feel violated and shocked, and like when is the end of this happening,” Cammack wondered.

She reported the fraudulent activity to authorities in Colorado and Fort Worth, then to her surprise just a few days ago, she got another fraudulent bill from Sprint.

“You’re kind of like, ‘wow not only did they do this but they continue to do this, and companies continue to let them do this’.”

Costco provided the Cammack’s with surveillance pictures of a woman they believe is responsible for the identity theft at the Arvada location.

She was seen buying electronics and even posed for a membership photo under Kathleen Cammack’s name, and despite a huge social media push to find her, she is still no where to be seen.

“We are hopeful that we are going to find this girl,” said Cammack.

In total the Cammacks said they were hit with several thousand dollars of fraudulent charges.

The wife and mother of three says her information may have been stolen from hospital records while giving birth to her newborn in January just before the ID theft began.