LUCAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lovejoy ISD in Collin County is refusing calls for an explanation about why longtime Superintendent Ted Moore was allowed to resign Wednesday despite allegations of inappropriate conduct.

Moore led the school district of more than 4,000 students for more than a decade until a Lovejoy School Board meeting Wednesday night when a statement was released saying he’s resigning immediately and mentioned inappropriate conduct with adult victims.

Since then, parents have been demanding more details.

But so far, no other details have been released and no law enforcement agency appears to be investigating.

Some parents are glad to to see him go while others credit him for making the district nationally recognized.

“I feel great relief,” said Lucas resident Brenda Rizos. “I feel our children will be safer and I feel like this district can possibly reach its potential now.”

“He’s done a lot for our school district but I’m just saddened,” said Henri Friloux of Fairview. “The school board has taken action to say ‘we are Lovejoy, we are a community and we’re not about one person’.”

In a statement to CBS 11 News, the district said, “We are very disappointed to hear about the alleged misconduct with staff by the former superintendent. Within hours of learning of the allegations, swift action was taken by our board to investigate the matter, and a board meeting was called. We moved quickly to appoint Dr. Dennis Womack as the Interim Superintendent of Lovejoy Independent School District, effective immediately. We do not condone any misconduct, and are committed to promoting and providing an exemplary education and culture for all students and staff.”

CBS 11 reached out to Moore but was unable to make contact for his response or to answer questions about the reasons for his resignation.