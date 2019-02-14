CROWLEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Johnson County Investigators arrested two people in connection to a burglary of a building that stored household appliances.

Trace Lipe, 53, and Gina Risheg, 49, were arrested at their home on Monday near the 900 block of CR 702.

Lipe and Risheg are accused of stealing $4,050 in household appliances. They were both booked into the Johnson County Jail. Lipe is being held on a $20,000 bond and Risheg is being held on a $10,000 bond for Burglary of a Building. Both Lipe and Risheg also have a $500 bond out of Crowley for Theft.

Investigators said they are continuing to look into the case.