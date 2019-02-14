  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:DFW News, disabled man, homeowner rescued, house fire, Irving, police officer, Scooter, Texas

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A disabled man is likely alive because his neighbor and a police officer ran into his smoke-filled home in the 500 block of Sierra Blanca Pass in Irving Thursday evening.

“I put my shirt over his face, keep talking to me, keep talking to me.  Police showed up.  Both went in.  Police went in.  Both grabbed him and pulled him out to the porch,” said neighbor Bobby Hatfield.

Irving house fire (CBS 11)

The man’s wife was able to get out of the house on her own, but he was not able to do that because his electronic scooter got stuck on his way out.

Hatfield said he thinks the man was stuck in his burning home for about ten minutes.

He said he went inside and had to turn around several times due to the thick smoke.

Irving house fire (CBS 11)

