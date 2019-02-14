GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Police believe a killer, responsible for the shooting death of a man in a Garland shopping center, is on the loose.

Garland Police found the victim subject in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound last night.

He was transported from the shopping center located in the 1400 block of West Kingsley Road to a hospital. But it was too late. The man died from his injuries.

The investigation is early and detectives are attempting to determine what happened and led to the man’s violent end.

Detectives have not released the victim’s identity pending notification of next of kin.

If anyone has any information regarding this shooting investigation, they are encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972.485.4840.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at: 972.272.8477 (TIPS), or garlandcrimestoppers.org.

A reward of up to $5,000 was offered by Garland Crimes Stoppers for information leading to an arrest or grand jury indictment.