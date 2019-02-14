  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Keith Russell
PERRIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Blink and you might miss the town of Perrin, Texas, about 85 miles northwest of Dallas.

The town has a flashing light, four churches, a post office, a feed and hardware store and a grocery store.

It’s also home to a school that has a total of 155 middle and high school students.

With the boys basketball team, the Pirates, reaching the playoffs for the first time in 73 years, the town is getting attention it hasn’t seen before.

Perrin Pirates boys basketball (CBS 11)

Anthony Pacheco, a junior on the team, points out the last time the school made the playoffs World War II had just ended.

“This is for the Perrin of now. Not the Perrin of then,” said Pacheco. “We want to show that we belong.”

Chancellor Tessman, the lone senior on the team, says the coach told them it was like rebuilding a house.

“Last year we laid the foundation and this year is about putting up the walls,” said Tessman.

Perrin Pirates boys basketball (CBS 11)

Coach Max Hefner, in his second season, says he knows what it means to the community and the school and all the credit goes to the kids.

Sammy Hernandez, a junior on the team, says he can’t believe all the attention that’s coming their way.

To understand what something like this means to such a small town, CBS 11 Sports spoke with Randy Wilson, who runs the family feed and hardware store across from the school.

He says he’s “tickled to death” for the boys and hope they go more than one round.

