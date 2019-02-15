  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One late night and two early morning auto accidents, across the Metroplex, end with three deaths.

The first crash, involving a pedestrian, happen just before 11:45 p.m. Thursday in Fort Worth. A woman died after being hit in the southbound lanes of Interstate-35W, near Hattie Street.

Officials say the driver of a pickup and several other vehicles hit the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. So far investigators haven’t said exactly why the woman was on the highway or what caused the accident.

The driver of the pickup and others involved in the accident did stop.

The second deadly crash happened in Rowlett just before 3:00 a.m. Friday. Police confirm a man was hit by a car in the eastbound lanes of Interstate-30, near Dalrock Road. The man died on the roadway.

I-30 was closed in the area while police investigated.

The driver who hit the man remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The third fatal accident happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday along Interstate-20. A person was hit and killed in the westbound lanes of the highway, just past Bonnie View Road. Dallas County Sheriff’s have not released any information about the person killed or the driver involved.

Police have not identified any of the people killed in the crashes.

