MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – A 20-year-old man from Crowley was found guilty and sentenced to 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. During the punishment phase of trial, prosecutors introduced evidence that the man even sought out others to kill the victim to prevent the case from going forward.

Kylil Jamall Killian, 20, sexually abused an 11-year-old girl in April of 2018. His victim bravely notified a school counselor that Killian sexually abused her many times during the previous year. The counselor reported this information to law enforcement. McKenzie McIntosh of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County forensically interviewed the child, who disclosed additional details about the sexual abuse.

Investigator Fernando Robledo with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and with the assistance of the US Marshals, secured the arrest of Killian in Arkansas and extradited him back to Texas.

”We are thankful for the Collin County jurors who continue to send the message that child predators will not be tolerated. The protection of children will always be our top priority. By working together, we will ensure our children receive the protection they deserve,” stated Skinner. “Children are safer now because this brave child put her own life at risk by outing this dangerous predator. We’re grateful that the school counselor, forensic interviewer, investigator, prosecutors, jury, and judge all did their duty in this difficult case well,” added Willis.