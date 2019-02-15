



FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas dog rescue and rehab said they had the worst animal cruelty case they have ever seen.

A starved and scared five-month-old puppy is now in the care of Frisco Emergency Pet Care. Police are getting involved.

Perkins arrived to the pet care facility without having had food or water for two months. He’s now being given food every four hours and has an IV.

Although he looks in bad shape, now, when he arrived Monday he couldn’t even walk. He was covered in mange and his eyes were so infected he couldn’t open them.

The nonprofit, Dallas Dog Rescue Rehab Reform, said Perkins is expected to make a full recovery.

Last November, a woman adopted him from the Fort Worth Animal Shelter. She took him into to the facility Monday, admitting to staff they never cared for him.

A police report was filed and officers are investigating.

“They have pretty solid evidence,” said Patti Dawson, of Dallas Dog Rescue Rehab Reform. “She admitted when they surrendered — everything . They have it all on tape as well as just that sheer sense of neglect for over two months. They feel it’s a pretty slam dunk case.”

A police report stated Perkins had severe reddening of the skin and internal parasites.

“It was terrible,” said Dawson. “He was barely able to stand. I held him in my arms. He fell into my arms, blood all over, discharge from his eyes. He just melted and then began to kiss my face.”